CLAUDIA RAE NEAL Cedar Rapids Claudia Rae Neal, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Claudia's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the First Church of the Open Bible, located at 1911 E Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids, of which she was a member. Claudia was born May 24, 1945, in Vinton, Iowa, one of five children to James Victor and Marcella Leota (Hupfeld) Young. She was a 1963 graduate of Garrison High School. Claudia was a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In her own words, she was an "Awesome Grandma" and loved spending so much time with all five of her grandchildren. Claudia is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, David (Deidre) Neal of Hanford, Calif., and Audra (Brian) Whorton and Chris (Mary) Neal, both of Marion; five grandchildren, Brinna, 17, Elijah, 14, Alexander, 16, Annabelle, 14, and Olivia, 12; one brother, Steven (Kathy) Young of Garrison; two sisters, Lynnette Hermanski and Lois Young, both of Duluth, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Nancy Young of Lompoc, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Paul Young; and one niece, Rebecca Young. Please share a memory of Claudia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020