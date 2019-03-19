CLAY E. DAVIS SR. Cedar Rapids Clay E. Davis Sr., 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at First Church of the Nazarene, Cedar Rapids. Clay was born May 7, 1925, in Hazard, Ky., the son of Clay D. and Nora (Scrivner) Davis. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Clay was a bus driver and a long haul driver. Clay truly enjoyed volunteering his time as a greeter at the local VA clinic in Cedar Rapids. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. Clay was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, V.F.W., Disabled American Vets and the American Legion. Survivors include his children, Theresa (Vern) Smedley, Mina (Brett) Wood, Clay (Holly) Davis Jr. and George (Jane) Davis, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Donald, Katy, Syndy, Nathan, Amanda, Sam, KC, Stephanie, George Jr., Whitney, Kim, Jill, Laura and Andy; 14 great-grandchildren and one expected; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Pam, Marguerite, Cathye, Shannon, Mary, Nancy, Monica and Diana; nephew, Dudley; and son-in-law, Jorge Gonzales of Puebla, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Mina (Gonzales) Davis; daughter, Elsa Gonzales; brother, George Davis; sister, Nora Lykins; and niece, Teresa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Donations received will be directed to benefit veterans. Please share a memory of Clay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary