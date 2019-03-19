Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Clay Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay E. Davis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clay E. Davis Sr. Obituary
CLAY E. DAVIS SR. Cedar Rapids Clay E. Davis Sr., 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at First Church of the Nazarene, Cedar Rapids. Clay was born May 7, 1925, in Hazard, Ky., the son of Clay D. and Nora (Scrivner) Davis. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Clay was a bus driver and a long haul driver. Clay truly enjoyed volunteering his time as a greeter at the local VA clinic in Cedar Rapids. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. Clay was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, V.F.W., Disabled American Vets and the American Legion. Survivors include his children, Theresa (Vern) Smedley, Mina (Brett) Wood, Clay (Holly) Davis Jr. and George (Jane) Davis, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Donald, Katy, Syndy, Nathan, Amanda, Sam, KC, Stephanie, George Jr., Whitney, Kim, Jill, Laura and Andy; 14 great-grandchildren and one expected; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Pam, Marguerite, Cathye, Shannon, Mary, Nancy, Monica and Diana; nephew, Dudley; and son-in-law, Jorge Gonzales of Puebla, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse, Mina (Gonzales) Davis; daughter, Elsa Gonzales; brother, George Davis; sister, Nora Lykins; and niece, Teresa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Donations received will be directed to benefit veterans. Please share a memory of Clay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now