Clayton Klein
CLAYTON JOHN KLEIN Tiffin Clayton John Klein, 90, of Tiffin, died at his home with his family near on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Clayton John Klein was born July 2, 1930, in Iowa City, the son of Frank and Eugena (Mougin) Klein. Following graduation from Clear Creek High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Before leaving for his tour of duty, he married Katherine Moreland on Nov. 11, 1951, in Reno, Nev. Returning to this area, he and his family settled in Tiffin, and he worked for Iowa City Ready Mix Co. for over 38 years before retiring. Clayton enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, socializing with friends and family, playing cards, and supporting his country by his membership to the Oxford American Legion. His family includes his wife of 69 years, Katherine; their son and his wife, Mike and Joanne Klein; sisters, Phyllis Latta, Dorothy Seamuth and Jane Doyle; and his brother, Clet Klein. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph Clayton Klein: brothers, Ted and Frank Klein Jr.; and sisters, Vicki McNeal and Carolyn Moreland. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:30 am Monday, Dec. 7, at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Tiffin. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 5, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
