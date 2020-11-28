1/
Clayton White
CLAYTON V. WHITE Kalona Clayton V. White, 104, of Kalona, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. He has been cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice. Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. Clayton Vern White was born Jan. 1, 1916, in rural Johnson County, the son of William and Magdalena (Miller) White. He attended Center High School in Sharon Center and graduated from Huron High School near Burlington. He began work in civilian public service in Dennison, Iowa, and later transferred to Madison, Wis., where he was a herdsman at Friday Dairy. On June 1, 1941, he was united in marriage to Verda Burkey in Milford, Neb. After her death, he later married Leola Hershberger. Clayton was a lifelong farmer, sold Pioneer Seed and worked at Yoder Feeds. He was a member of West Union Mennonite Church, where he served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and treasurer. After moving to Kalona, he was a groundskeeper at the Kalona Historical Village, and did all the buying for the corner store at Pleasantview Home. Clayton enjoyed gardening, the JW's Coffee Club, farming, being with family and friends, fishing and Hawkeye sports. Survivors include three daughters, Gloria (Dwayne) Drager of Iowa City, Donna (Darwin) Jones of Kalona and Karalee (Calvin) Martin of Crawfordsville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Jones of Chicago, Kristofer (Allison) Drager of Fort Mills, S.C., Krlyn Drager of Iowa City, Anthony (Jackie) Martin of Ankeny and Allison Martin of Ankeny; three great-grandchildren, Jakob Drager, Avery Drager and Kennedy Martin; and four stepchildren, Dale (Joan) Hershberger, Ed (Bobbie) Hershberger, Shirley (Gaylord) Yoder and Clayton (Tina) Hershberger. Preceding Clayton in death were his wife, Verda, in 1996; and wife, Leola, in 2016; and six siblings, Walter and Glen White, Wanda Marner, Olivia Steckly, Wahneta Detweiler and Edith White.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
