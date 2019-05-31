CLEAMOUR "CLEM" VARO Cedar Rapids Cleamour "Clem" Varo, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, with a 2:00 p.m. Scripture service at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Clem was born March 9, 1945, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Cleamour and Mary (Wall) Varo. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Clem served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was united in marriage to Sharon Brockway on Aug. 17, 1968, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Eastman, Wis. Clem worked at Link-Belt Speeder (FMC) and Terex (Iowa Manufacturing) until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, St. Ludmila Catholic Church, and later became a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Clem was a Packers, Brewers and Hawkeyes fan. In his early years, he played softball with the Link-Belt Speeder team. Clem enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. He was a quiet man who loved his family. He enjoyed visiting with friends at C.J.'s Bar & Grill and the simple things in life. He will be missed. Clem is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Christopher (Julie) Varo of Iowa City, Michael Varo of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Laura) Varo of Belle Plaine and Adam (Nancy) Varo of West Fargo, N.D.; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandt, Ashley, Haley, Carly, Kenzie, Lauryn, Sage, Kaden, Aubrey, Nolan and Sawyer; brother-in-law, John Brockway; sisters-in-law, Diane (George) Caya, Pat (Joe) Michalski and Bonnie (Joe) York; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleamour and Mary Varo; son, Brett Varo; an infant sister; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Anna Brockway; in-laws, Eloda and Edwin Everson, Roland and Donna Brockway, Phyllis Argennia, Betty and Elling Knutson and Harold Brockway Jr. Please share a memory of Clem at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2019