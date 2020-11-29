CLEO MAE (REUTER) ANDREESEN Monticello Cleo Mae (Reuter) Andreesen, 89, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Private family services will be held at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Wayne Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. A Celebration of Cleo's life will be held in the summer of 2021. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Cleo and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www. goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or Wayne Zion Lutheran Church Monticello, Iowa. Surviving are three sons, Arnie (Joan) Andreesen, Ron (Barb), Center Junction and Larry, both of Vinton; seven grandchildren, David (Amy), Jeremy (Nikki), Adam (Sarah), Kurt (Robin), Sarah (Ryan) Olsen, Claire (Patrick) Vorthmann and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren, Conner, Emma, Nico, Madelyn, Logan, Jack, Alivia, Eloise and Grant; and her sister, Carol (Glenn) Hein, Monticello. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her parents and in-laws, Scott and Kathryn Stivers. Cleo Mae Reuter was born July 29, 1931, in Jones County, Iowa. She was the eldest daughter of Carl and Clara (Bohlken) Reuter. Cleo was a member of the last class that graduated from Center Junction High School in 1949 and was a star basketball player. Cleo married Richard Andreesen on Oct. 8, 1950, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. They farmed on several different farms throughout Jones County until 1961 when they moved to the Andreesen family farm. Cleo was a lifelong member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. She was baptized there on Aug. 16, 1931, by the Rev. J.P. Willms and on May 20, 1945, she was confirmed by Rev. R.H. Kehren. Cleo used her wonderful gardening, cooking and baking skills to bring joy to others. She also enjoyed bowling, the Eveready Club, Wayne Zion Easter Circle and most of all, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion the past years and especially since March when family visits were not possible.