CLETUS J. (C.J.) KEHOE Monticello Cletus J. (C.J.) Kehoe, 86, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Private family services will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Father Paul Baldwin will be officiating.
The service will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook page. Surviving are his wife, JoAnn; nine children, James Kehoe, Regina Kehoe, Elaine (Paul) Johnson, Thomas Kehoe, J. J. Kehoe, Michael (Nicole) Kehoe, Karla Kay, Kevin (Amy) Kehoe and Steven Kehoe; 12 grandchildren; and his siblings, Josephine (Norbert) Hunt, Lester and Judy Kehoe. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. Cletus James Kehoe was born on May 14, 1934, in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Loras and Lucille Crowley Kehoe. C.J. graduated from the Buck Creek High School in 1952. He worked at the Hopkinton Creamery before serving in the U.S. Army. Upon his return from service, C.J. married JoAnn Huerter on Feb. 13, 1965, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. C.J. spent most of his working career driving for Bill Murray Grain in Hopkinton. In retirement, he worked at Oakwood Cemetery and for the Monticello Community Schools. C.J. was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he was an usher at Mass. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed reading books and the newspaper, playing cards and talking to his brother Lester on the phone several times a day.