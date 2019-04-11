CLETUS LEROY CHAPMAN Monticello Cletus Leroy Chapman, 78, of Monticello, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center. There will be no services at this time. Cletus was born May 2, 1941, the son of Vernon and Loretta (Boots) Chapman in Hopkinton, Iowa. On Sept. 5, 1959, he was married to Theola Mae Gray. Cletus worked as a dairy farmer most his life. He took great pride and joy in his work and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. More than anything, Cletus loved spending time with his family and hunting morel mushrooms. He will be missed dearly. Survivors include his wife, Theola Chapman; daughter, Deb (Chris) Rolligner; son, John Chapman; 10 grandchildren, Cody (Michelle), Danelle (Matt), Alicia (Jared), Milly (Ty), Abbey (Justin), Alex (T.J.), Zach, Nathan (Jaycie), Mariah and Santana; 15 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sue Chapman. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Chapman; great-grandson, Jaxson Hudspeth; and parents. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Monticello Nursing & Rebab Center Staff and Above and Beyond Hospice for their kindness and care of Cletus. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Cletus. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary