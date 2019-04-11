Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Cletus Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cletus Leroy Chapman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cletus Leroy Chapman Obituary
CLETUS LEROY CHAPMAN Monticello Cletus Leroy Chapman, 78, of Monticello, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center. There will be no services at this time. Cletus was born May 2, 1941, the son of Vernon and Loretta (Boots) Chapman in Hopkinton, Iowa. On Sept. 5, 1959, he was married to Theola Mae Gray. Cletus worked as a dairy farmer most his life. He took great pride and joy in his work and loved being outdoors. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. More than anything, Cletus loved spending time with his family and hunting morel mushrooms. He will be missed dearly. Survivors include his wife, Theola Chapman; daughter, Deb (Chris) Rolligner; son, John Chapman; 10 grandchildren, Cody (Michelle), Danelle (Matt), Alicia (Jared), Milly (Ty), Abbey (Justin), Alex (T.J.), Zach, Nathan (Jaycie), Mariah and Santana; 15 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Sue Chapman. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Chapman; great-grandson, Jaxson Hudspeth; and parents. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Monticello Nursing & Rebab Center Staff and Above and Beyond Hospice for their kindness and care of Cletus. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Cletus. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now