CLETUS MCNAMARA Anamosa Cletus "Clete" McNamara, 93, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center with his wife and daughter by his side. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa, with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Father Nick March will officiate at the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are his wife, Olga (Ole); a daughter, Sandie Tonne (Don Zahs); a daughter-in-law, Kim McNamara; his grandchildren, Bret (Robyn) McNamara, Stefanie Tonne-Jones (Nate Jones) and Tina Tonne; three great-grandchildren, Gavin McNamara, Louis and Braxton Jones; and a sister-in-law, Emilie Suchomel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Doug; two brothers, Francis (Mary Lou) and Loras (Nadine); and his sister, Patricia (Duke) Smothers. Cletus Raymond McNamara was born March 9, 1927, in Anamosa, Iowa. He was the son of Thomas and Rose Fagan, McNamara. He graduated from the Anamosa community schools in 1945. Clete worked at Iowa Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids during the summers while in high school. Clete served in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his return from service, he worked as a meat cutter and at Anamosa Produce. He married Olga Bena on Oct. 3, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The couple lived in the Anamosa community. Clete went into business with Buddy Downing in 1950 and they operated the Tyler and Downing Market in Anamosa. He retired from the grocery and meat business in 1986. Clete was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the American Legion.



