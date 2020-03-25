|
|
CLIFFORD M. BELL Iowa City Clifford M. Bell, 90, a longtime Iowa City area farmer, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Cedar Manor in Tipton. Clifford Merle Bell was born June 1, 1929, the son of William and Frieda (Reiland) Bell. He attended schools in Lone Tree, from where he graduated in 1947. On Dec. 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to Ramona Lois Marshall. For a few years, the couple farmed near Ainsworth. They purchased their farm east of Iowa City in 1953, where they would reside for nearly the rest of their lives. Cliff was proud of his 22 years serving in the Iowa National Guard, retiring as lieutenant colonel. He was an active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for many years. Cliff was a farmer to the core and a jack of all trades. He could fix anything mechanical. He loved the life he was blessed with, tending to their land, caring for their livestock, enjoying the many Saint Bernards they had over the years but, most of all, he loved his family and friends. His family includes his children, Larry Bell (Sandy), Kathy Daedlow (Alan), Clifford Bell Jr. and Bonnie Manary; eight grandchildren, Darcy Wall (Scot), Danyel Glazebrook (Brady), Michelle Zear (Chad), Ryan Daedlow (Dionne), Rande Ladehoff, Nathan Daedlow (Emily), Stacy Bell and Megan Manary; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and Cliff's sister-in-law, Dorothy Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Ramona; siblings and their spouses, Florence Holmes (Delbert), James Bell (Betty), Gertrude Mumm (Barclay), Lester Bell (Betty), Chester Bell, Mildred Sass (Marvin), and Viola Grimm (Charles). Private family services are being planned at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Cliff's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020