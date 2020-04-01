|
CLIFFORD CHARLES BROWN Mount Vernon Clifford Charles Brown of Mount Vernon, Iowa, died on March 6, 2020, at the Hallmark Care Facility. Clifford was born May 8, 1928, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Charles Clarence Brown and Alma Marie (Raduenz) Brown. He was a World War II veteran. He graduated from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, in 1952 with a B.S. in engineering and business administration. In 1948, he married Opal Martindale and had three daughters. They later divorced and, in 1984, he married Ruth Ipsan. Cliff was employed in the field of data processing and computers at IBM, Collins Radio, Kirkwood Community College and Bi-State Computer Commission. After marrying Ruth, they worked together selling her art work at art fairs and many Renaissance festivals. He is survived by Ruth; her daughter, Kim Wolfe (Glenn); her son, Jon Boyd (Renee), and their families; and his daughters, Catherine Brown Furness and her family, and Christine Brown. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Brown Beste; and brother, Dwayne Brown (Hazel Brown). The family would like to thank the staff at Hallmark Card Facility and Essence of Life Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020