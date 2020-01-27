|
CLIFFORD E. EIMEN Tiffin Clifford E. Eimen, 88, formerly of Iowa City and Williamsburg, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City Hospice surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Foundation for the Hospice Unit. Cliff was born Dec. 1, 1931, in rural Johnson County, the son of Rufus and Hannah (Kleinschmidt) Eimen. He was a graduate of City High School and served in the U.S. Army. On July 19, 1958, Clifford married Irene Haman at St. Wenceslaus Church. Cliff was an electrician at UIHC for 36 years, and he also farmed in the Williamsburg area, where they attended St. Mary's Church. He was a member of the American Legion, St. Wenceslaus Church and the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Cliff is survived by his wife, Irene of Tiffin, and their daughter, Mary Zimmerman of Coralville; his grandson, Jacob Zimmerman; sister- and brother-in-law, Jane (Jim) Knopick of Iowa City; nieces and nephew, Kate (Mark) Reiling and children, Jacob and Hailey, Jennifer Montgomery and children, Hunter, Cindy and Adam, and John (Joni) Knopick and their son, Logan James. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020