Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Eimen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford E. Eimen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford E. Eimen Obituary
CLIFFORD E. EIMEN Tiffin Clifford E. Eimen, 88, formerly of Iowa City and Williamsburg, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City Hospice surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mercy Foundation for the Hospice Unit. Cliff was born Dec. 1, 1931, in rural Johnson County, the son of Rufus and Hannah (Kleinschmidt) Eimen. He was a graduate of City High School and served in the U.S. Army. On July 19, 1958, Clifford married Irene Haman at St. Wenceslaus Church. Cliff was an electrician at UIHC for 36 years, and he also farmed in the Williamsburg area, where they attended St. Mary's Church. He was a member of the American Legion, St. Wenceslaus Church and the Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Cliff is survived by his wife, Irene of Tiffin, and their daughter, Mary Zimmerman of Coralville; his grandson, Jacob Zimmerman; sister- and brother-in-law, Jane (Jim) Knopick of Iowa City; nieces and nephew, Kate (Mark) Reiling and children, Jacob and Hailey, Jennifer Montgomery and children, Hunter, Cindy and Adam, and John (Joni) Knopick and their son, Logan James. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -