|
|
CLIFFORD L. HIGGINS Cedar Rapids Clifford L. Higgins, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Aug. 1, 2019, at Manor Care. He was laid to rest Aug. 5 at Cedar Memorial. Survivors include his wife, Karen; three daughters, Karrie Higgins and her husband, Alan Murdock, of Cedar Rapids, Denise (Jerry) Wedel of Marion and Tami (Jayme) Keiper of Palo; sons, Scott (Jodi) of Cedar Rapids and Brian of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Marian Buhr of Texas and Joneita (Robert) Wagner of Monona; and a brother, William. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Nikki, Crystal, Elijah, Gabriel, Sophia, Stephanie and Amanda. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gregory and Jimmy; a brother, Luverne Barth; and his loving stepfather and fishing partner, Dale Ashline. Clifford was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Fayette County, the son of Raymond and Jeanette (Brooks) Higgins. He married Karen K. Newton on Oct. 17, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. Clifford was an electrician through the Local IBEW for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. Clifford was a member of VFW Post 788 and the Marion American Legion Post 289. He enjoyed fishing, politics, gardening, woodworking, cars, and especially the time spent with his beloved family and friends. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and a proud patriot. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019