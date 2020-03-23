|
CLIFFORD HOWARD RICHMOND Cedar Rapids Clifford Howard Richmond, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Private family services will be held with burial in Czech National Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre are in charge of arrangements. Clifford was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and Lorene (Eddy) Richmond. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1977. He started working at Quaker Oats Plant in 1977. Clifford then completed the Landscape and Horticulture Program at Kirkwood Community College, as well as many seminars and training courses in support of his businesses. He owned and operated Richmond's Landscape Construction for 34 years and CR Outdoor Designs for the past eight years. He loved his work and it showed – he made the world a more beautiful place. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, and working with his tree nursery. Cliff is survived by his mother, Lorene; brothers, Randy (Paulette) Richmond of Lisbon and Kevin (Joni) Richmond of Robins; sister, Lisa Richmond of Newhall; four nieces and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, William, who died on Dec. 31, 2019. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the University of Iowa Transplant Team for his added years and quality of life. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020