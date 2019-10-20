|
|
CLIFFORD JOHN "C.J." ROBINSON Masonville Clifford John "C.J." Robinson, 82, of rural Masonville, was born March 13, 1937, to Cliff and Helen (Daniels) Robinson. Clifford's 3-year-old brother, Dave, could not pronounce his name and called him "Kick." His grandmother, Alice Robinson, thought his name shouldn't be mixed up with his father's name, so she called him C.J. Both names stuck. C.J. lived in his childhood home all of his life. He began his formal education in a one-room schoolhouse located at the tip of his parents' farm. He then went to school in Coggon. C.J. loved sports he lived and breathed baseball. C.J. graduated from Coggon in 1955 and went on to Iowa State and continued to be a lifelong Cyclones fan. Following college, he went to Biloxi, Miss., where he worked on a plantation, grooming and showing cattle. He had many stories to tell about the civil rights movement and how that opened his eyes to injustice while living in the South. He returned home to help his father and brothers on the family farm. In 1966 his father died and C.J. took over the management of the four-generation farm. He carried on the legacy of the farm with pride and loyalty. He had a great love for being a cattleman and was a member of the Delaware County Cattlemen's Association. On Oct. 29, 1966, he married Anita Hepker and to this union, four children were born. C.J. was a lifelong member of the Silver Creek Methodist Church. His walk with Jesus began when he was 9 years old. He rarely missed a service there. Mornings on the Robinson Farm started each day with coffee club. Many friends stopped by the kitchen to discuss the crops, weather and neighborhood gossip. In later years to fill his time, C.J. worked at Delaware County Conservation, mowing many parks and Delaware County treasures. To fill the long hours on the mower he would sing hymns. He was known as the singing lawnmower man. C.J. went to his final home to meet Jesus and be reunited with Anita on Oct. 15, 2019. C.J. is survived by his four children, Jane Shantz and husband Steve, Greenfield, Iowa, and their children Jackson, Baley, Keeley and Aryll; Sally Whaley and husband Donnie, Coralville, and their daughter Mollie; Amanda Wright and husband Jeremy, Metamora, Ill., and their children Olivia and Spencer; and C.J.'s favorite son, Matthew, Masonville, and his children Emma, Evalyn and Estelle; two brothers, Dave and Steve (Judy); sisters-in-law, Donna Robinson, Letha Sand and Betty Hepker; brother-in-law, Arnie Engelkens; and cousin, John Hanson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita; parents, Cliff and Helen; brothers, Dan and Paul; brothers-in-law, Ed Sand and Jerry Hepker; and sisters-in-law, Pat Robinson, Mary Lu Robinson and Eileen Engelkens. Family visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Monti Community Hall, 2854 Washington Ave., 10 miles west of Ryan. The funeral will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., also at Monti Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be dedicated to Camp Courageous and the Anna Purna Ghosh Foundation, a nonprofit organization assisting Eastern Iowa cancer patients.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019