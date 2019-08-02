|
CLIFFORD L. HIGGINS Cedar Rapids Clifford L. Higgins, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Aug. 1, 2019, at Manor Care. Memorial services with military rites at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of memories. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Chapel after 10 a.m. Monday. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Karen; three daughters, Karrie Higgins and her husband, Alan Murdock of Cedar Rapids, Denise (Jerry) Wedel of Marion and Tami (Jayme) Keiper of Palo; one son, Scott (Jodi) of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Marian Buhr of Texas and Joneita (Robert) Wagner of Monona. He also is survived by seven grandchildren, Nikki, Crystal, Elijah, Gabriel, Sophia, Stephanie and Amanda. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory; a brother, Luverne Barth; and his loving step-father and fishing partner, Dale Ashline. Clifford was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Fayette County, the son of Raymond and Jeanette (Brooks) Higgins. He married Karen K. Newton on Oct. 17, 1970, in Cedar Rapids. Clifford was an electrician and worked through the Local IBEW for more than 30 years, retiring in 1997. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Clifford was a member of VFW Post 788 and the Marion American Legion Post 289. He enjoyed fishing, politics, gardening, woodworking, cars, and especially the time spent with his beloved family and friends. He will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and a proud patriot whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Higgins family our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
