CLIFFORD LEROY SMOTHERS Williamsburg Clifford Leroy Smothers, the son of Emmett and Laura Cox Smothers, was born on May 27, 1923, near Kinross, Iowa. Clifford's family later moved to rural North English, where he attended North English High School. Clifford served in the U.S. Army, 1884th Engineer Aviation Battelion from 1943-46. He served overseas in Peleliu, Guam, and was in Okinawa when World War II ended. Upon returning from overseas, Clifford began dating Marvel Septer. During this time, Clifford and Marvel attended and were greatly impacted by Parkview Church, then located in Coralville, Iowa, where they both came to know Christ as their Savior. Clifford was united in marriage to Marvel on Aug. 9, 1947, at Pleasant Grove Grace Brethren Church. They farmed for a number of years in rural Keokuk and rural Iowa County. In March of 1965, they moved west of Millersburg and farmed there until retirement. Clifford was employed by Kinze Manufacturing in Williamsburg from 1985 to 2006. Marvel and Clifford moved to Highland Ridge Senior Living Community in Williamsburg in January 2013. Clifford died on June 1, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center. Clifford is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Jon) Kinzenbaw, Williamsburg; a son, Daniel (Jill) of rural North English; four grandchildren, Lacie (Brandon) Litton of West Des Moines, Susanne (Ryan) Veatch, Iowa City, Jonathan (Amanda) Kinzenbaw, near Norwalk, and David (Amanda) Smothers, rural North English; and 10 great-grandchildren, Miles and Cameron Litton, Kyla and Zoey Veatch, Brooklyn and Will Kinzenbaw, and Lyla, Aidan, Wyatt and Lathan Smothers. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Arden Clifford; his wife, Marvel; four brothers, Dale, Gerald, Richard and Arnold; and two sisters, Louise Lockridge and JoAnn Davidson. Clifford was a loving, dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of his life. He was a constant pillar of support, always willing to lend a listening ear, and he prayed for his family daily. Clifford left a legacy of cherished memories and he will be greatly missed. Clifford's family would like to thank Highland Ridge and staff for all of their care and support throughout Clifford's stay. Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Charlie Carter will officiate. Burial will be in the North English Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, from 9 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be directed to Highland Ridge, 100 Village View Circle, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.