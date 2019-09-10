|
CLIFTON "CLIF" P. GEARHART Delhi Clifton "Clif" P. Gearhart, 63, of Delhi and Florida, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 13. Arrangements by Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Earlville. Clif was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of William and Joyce (Clifton) Gearhart. He was a 1973 graduate of Maquoketa Valley High School. Clif married Debra Jo Gibbs on Dec. 21, 1973, in Earlville. He owned and operated Clif Gearhart Solutions and most recently was an estimator with CMI. Clif enjoyed gardening and was a true farmer at heart, including an appreciation of Massey tractors. He loved time spent at Gearhart Mountain and always was ready for a good time with family and friends in both Florida and Iowa. Clif is survived by his wife, Debi of Delhi and Florida; siblings, Andy (Martha) Gearhart and their children, Melissa Gearhart and Owen and Jaxon Latwesen; Michael (Shaina) Gearhart and Brylee, Ty and Randilynn Gearhart; Rob (Laura) Gearhart and their children, Ryan Gearhart and Jenna Gearhart; brother-in-law, Steve (Laurie) Gibbs; and nieces and nephews, Rachel Kramer, Jamie (Cody) Miller, B.J. Gibbs and Brian (Abby) Hillebrand. Clif was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joyce Gearhart; a son, Christopher Gearhart; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Josephine Gibbs; and sister-in-law, Marie Hillebrand. Please share a memory of Clifton at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019