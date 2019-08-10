Home

Phillips Funeral Home
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-442-3315
Clifton Paul Hyde

Clifton Paul Hyde Obituary
CLIFTON PAUL HYDE Shellsburg Clifton Paul Hyde, 77, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha following a short illness. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. A luncheon will be held at the Ray and Virginia Boyer American Legion Post in Shellsburg immediately following the committal service. A memorial fund has been established. Clifton was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Albert Frank and Marcella Elaine (Lekin) Hyde. On Feb. 21, 1959, he married Betty Lou Fiebelkorn. Clifton worked as an insulator for Local 81 Asbestos Workers in Cedar Rapids for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou; two daughters, Marcia (Doug Hanneman) Beatty and Pam Hyde; five grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Hunt, Courtney (Mitchell) Hendryx, Wesley (Ashley) Beatty, Kelsey (Paul) Walker and Brody Beatty; and eight great-grandchildren, Carley, Emery, Korbin, Marcus, Reid, Brynlee, Whrenn, and Clara. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Steven Lynn Hyde. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
