|
|
CLINTON D. VINCENT Cedar Rapids Clinton D. Vincent, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Pinicon Place Senior Living, Anamosa, Iowa. Clinton was born July 5, 1936, in Stockton, Ill., to Dawson and Mae Vincent. Clinton grew up in Galena, Ill., in a family that included eight children. He was a truck driver for most of his life. Clinton had three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. His hobbies included fishing, listening to music and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and wife of 25 years. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019