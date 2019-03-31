Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton D. Vincent

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clinton D. Vincent Obituary
CLINTON D. VINCENT Cedar Rapids Clinton D. Vincent, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Pinicon Place Senior Living, Anamosa, Iowa. Clinton was born July 5, 1936, in Stockton, Ill., to Dawson and Mae Vincent. Clinton grew up in Galena, Ill., in a family that included eight children. He was a truck driver for most of his life. Clinton had three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. His hobbies included fishing, listening to music and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and wife of 25 years. Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now