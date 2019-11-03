Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Robert Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Robert Dunn Obituary
CLINTON ROBERT DUNN North Hollywood, Calif. Executive Chef Clinton Robert Dunn, 34, of North Hollywood, Calif., and formerly of North Liberty, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from a recreational accident in Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Rd., Coralville, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please come and share your stories and memories of Clint. A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church, 2707 Dubuque St. NE, North Liberty, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. Pastor Brooks Simpson and Mr. Tom Widmer will officiate. Lunch will follow the service. A memorial has been established for his son Max's education, and checks may be made to Robert Dunn. A complete obituary may be found at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -