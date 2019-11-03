|
|
CLINTON ROBERT DUNN North Hollywood, Calif. Executive Chef Clinton Robert Dunn, 34, of North Hollywood, Calif., and formerly of North Liberty, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from a recreational accident in Los Angeles. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northridge Pavilion, 2250 Holiday Rd., Coralville, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please come and share your stories and memories of Clint. A memorial service will be held at Grace Community Church, 2707 Dubuque St. NE, North Liberty, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. Pastor Brooks Simpson and Mr. Tom Widmer will officiate. Lunch will follow the service. A memorial has been established for his son Max's education, and checks may be made to Robert Dunn. A complete obituary may be found at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019