Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Clora G. "Cody" Homire Obituary
CLORA "CODY" G. HOMIRE Belle Plaine Clora "Cody" G. Homire, 95, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Plaine with Pastor Kate West officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Committal services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Cody was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Marengo, Iowa, to Albert and Tracy (Hadenfeldt) Voss and graduated from the Belle Plaine High School in 1943. On Nov. 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Curtis A. Homire. He preceded her in death in December 1986. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Terry (Elaine) Gunzenhauser and Kathy Homire; her five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Connie Rhodes; and other extended relatives. She also is survived by her son, David. In addition to her parents and husband, Curtis, she was preceded in death by her brother, Otis Voss; and her sisters, Dolores and Elizabeth Voss. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund had been established for Essence of Life Hospice and First Congregational United Church of Christ of Belle Plaine. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful care from Lake View Village, Colonial Manor, and Essence of Life Hospice. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
