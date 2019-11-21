Home

Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Hills Community Center
110 East Main Street

Clyde Albert Lenz


1932 - 2019
Clyde Albert Lenz Obituary
CLYDE ALBERT LENZ Hills Clyde Albert Lenz, 87, of Hills, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 20, 2019, at Atrium Village. A memorial gathering with Clydes favorite, Casey's doughnuts and coffee will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hills Community Center, 110 E. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Atrium Village. Clyde Lenz was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Iowa City, to Harry and Clara (Emmons) Lenz. He graduated from Lone Tree High School and served in the U.S. National Guard and U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Clyde was honorably discharged in 1958 and began working as a scale repairman for Toledo Scale Co. for more 20 years. He moved to Hills following his retirement in 1988. Clyde enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of Prairie Landers Band. Survivors include his children, Jeri (Jon) Papke of Minneapolis, Rodney Lenz of Hills and Peter Lenz of Las Vegas; sister, Lila Bailey of Tipton; and three grandchildren, Michael, Jenna and Katie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leo; his grandson, Mitch Lenz; and his former spouse, Lois (Sterling) Lenz. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
