Clyde Bailey
CLYDE BAILEY Cedar Rapids Clyde Bailey, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Meril; two granddaughters, Lakeisha and Jazzlyn, two great-granddaughters, Ka'Mya and Jascret; along with several nieces and nephews. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and two brothers. Clyde Bailey was born April 15, 1932, in Ponca City, Okla., to parents Leslie and Ira Bailey. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War period. He met and married Judy in Cedar Rapids in the 1970s. Clyde and Judy were married 44 years. Clyde was a business owner, police chaplain, caterer, and pastor during his life. His passions were the Bible, barbequing and politics. He attended the Cowboy Church in Walford. Clyde will be missed by those who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice for their compassion and care of Clyde during his last days. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
I first met Clyde in 1973. I was Rookie Patrolman in CR. Clyde was working with the Veterans for public safety. We rode together several times and I really got to like Clyde. We stayed in touch for alot of years. He always call me the Doctor.I will miss him. Prayers to his family.
Joel Kessler
Friend
November 22, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
