COLIN "KELLY" FITZPATRICK Cedar Rapids Colin "Kelly" Fitzpatrick, 72, Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St Pius Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Kelly is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Shannon Fitzpatrick and Kathy Bobar; brothers, Ron Fitzpatrick and Dan (Lisa) Fitzpatrick; sisters, Debbie (Joe) Rahhal, Janice (Jim) Couch, Janet Davis and Jane "TC" (Tony) Ridarelli; granddaughters, Ann Marie, Bailey and Brooke Bobar; and many nieces and nephews. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents and father, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Kelly was born on April 9, 1947, in a farmhouse in Urbana, Iowa, to Irving and Monica (Pesek) Fitzpatrick. He attended Immaculate Conception and graduated from Regis High School in 1965. He attended both Ellsworth Community College and Mount Mercy College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. Kelly married Mary Lavon Brashaw on June 24, 1972, at Sacred Heart in Monticello. He worked at Farmstead and retired from Rockwell Collins. Kelly enjoyed playing softball, bowling and golf. He was an avid Cubs fan and fulfilled a lifelong wish of attending the World Series. He loved spending time with his wife playing cards, visiting casinos and watching movies. He enjoyed visiting family and attending his granddaughters' special moments. To honor Kelly's life, the family requests you wear a Cubs, Hawkeyes or any team's attire. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Pius or family. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019