COLLEEN ANN WARREN Cedar Rapids Colleen Ann Warren, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private family services will be on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Colleen was born May 7, 1931, in Edgeley, N.D., the daughter of Leonard and Olive (Fortin) Tarrant. She attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., and earned her bachelor's degree in education. Colleen married Donald Warren on Dec. 23, 1951, in Stafford, Kan. She taught elementary education for the Cedar Rapids School District and proudly retired after 29 years of service. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed attending and watching sporting events. Colleen loved time with her family and tending to her roses. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group. Colleen will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. Colleen is survived by two sons, Brett Warren of Texas, and Scott (Carol) Warren of Johnston, Iowa; and two granddaughters, Erica Warren (fiance, Nick Lopez) and Sarah Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Warren; and a brother, Ronnie Tarrant. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Heart Association
