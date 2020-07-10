COLLEEN CLARKE DOUBEK Urbana Colleen Clarke Doubek, 61, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice Unit, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. She was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Michigan, to Thomas and Marjorie Clarke. After graduating from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, she moved to Cedar Rapids and worked for 20 years at United Fire Group before retirement. Colleen married Kenneth Doubek on Sept. 3, 2011. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and supporting the Waterloo Blackhawks hockey team. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Colleen is survived by her husband, Kenneth Doubek of Urbana; daughter, Chaquia Tremain of Cedar Rapids; son, Eric (Andrea) Tremain of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Khiah and Devin Rentschler, Charizma, Xavier, and Keira Tremain, all of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Maria (Wayne) South of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, Peggy (Frank) Rubero of Cedar Rapids, Christy (Gene) Thomas of Columbia, Mo., and Michael (Courtney) Clarke, Columbia; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and Copper, her favorite four legged kid. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joe. Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice Unit in Colleen's memory. Please share a memory of Colleen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
