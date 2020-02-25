|
COLLEEN MAY MARTENS Cedar Rapids Colleen May Martens, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Heritage Nursing & Rehab Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Colleen was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Florence (Miller) Dee. She married Reynold "Marty" Martens on Oct. 24, 1981, in Cedar Rapids. Together they operated Marty's Country Inn on Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids. Colleen enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, attending live bands, casino trips and social gatherings. She enjoyed collecting owls and angels. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Colleen was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Colleen is survived by her children, Larry (Mindi) Ginger, Ron (Kim) Spina, Gary McNeese, Floyd (Phunsap) McNeese, Diana (Carlos) Pinzon, Robert McNeese and Shawn (John) Bond; and a brother, Dick (Jan) Dee. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ruth and Maxine. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020