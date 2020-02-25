Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Martens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Martens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Martens Obituary
COLLEEN MAY MARTENS Cedar Rapids Colleen May Martens, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Heritage Nursing & Rehab Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Colleen was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Florence (Miller) Dee. She married Reynold "Marty" Martens on Oct. 24, 1981, in Cedar Rapids. Together they operated Marty's Country Inn on Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids. Colleen enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, attending live bands, casino trips and social gatherings. She enjoyed collecting owls and angels. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Colleen was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Colleen is survived by her children, Larry (Mindi) Ginger, Ron (Kim) Spina, Gary McNeese, Floyd (Phunsap) McNeese, Diana (Carlos) Pinzon, Robert McNeese and Shawn (John) Bond; and a brother, Dick (Jan) Dee. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ruth and Maxine. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -