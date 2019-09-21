|
|
COLLEEN ROSE HINDMAN Cedar Rapids Colleen Rose Hindman, 82, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Father Ivan Nienhaus will officiate. Burial is in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel from 4 to 7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 4 p.m. Survivors include her nine children, Lee Hindman, Merritt Island, Fla., Laurie (Duane) Saari, De Soto, Mo., Cheryl Hindman, Allen, Texas, Don Hindman, Melbourne, Fla., John (Melanie) Hindman, Rock Hill, S.C., Kris (Bill) Sexton, Ankeny, Iowa, Nick Hindman, Sri Lanka, Mark (Mimi) Hindman, Minneapolis, and Mike (Megan) Hindman, Palo, Iowa; her sister, Carol Joanne Rickord, Alexandria, Va.; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Leon (Lee); their son, Matthew Jay Hindman, and daughter, Anne Mildred Hindman; parents, John and Iva Thibodeau; and brother, John Thibodeau. Colleen was born on March 7, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, daughter of John and Iva Thibodeau. She graduated from Heelan High School in 1955 and married Lee Hindman on Feb. 1, 1956. Lee and Colleen relocated from Sioux City to Wichita, Kan., for three years, then to St. Louis for a year, finally settling in Cedar Rapids in 1960, where they established roots and raised their family. Colleen was a dedicated wife and mother. As a homemaker, she had a hot meal on the table every night, and plenty of fun and laughter could be heard from the Hindman "house on the hill." She always had a bandage for everything, from a skinned knee to a broken heart. When the Hindman nest was empty, Colleen enjoyed friendships, daily walks on her favorite trail, Silver Sneakers fitness group at the local gym, road trips near or far and watching "Judge Judy" at 2 p.m. Being the forever caregiver, she always was available to provide love and support for her children and to so many others in her life. She had many wonderful friends and enjoyed playing an afternoon game of cards and an occasional game of bingo at church in the evenings. Condolences for Colleen's family can be made at www.cedarmemorial.com In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to Orphan Sponsorship International (OSI) www.orphansponsorship.org or Mercy Foundation-Hospice of Mercy, 701 10th St. SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019