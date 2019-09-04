|
|
COLLEEN K. SOJKA Riverside Colleen K. Sojka, 70, of Riverside, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at The Bird House in Iowa City. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Bird House or Iowa City Hospice in Colleen's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. Colleen Kay Duffey was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel Martin and Mary Margaret (Hall) Duffey. She was a 1967 graduate of Lone Tree High School. On Dec. 23, 1967, Colleen was united in marriage to Charles Sojka in Lone Tree. She worked at Procter & Gamble for 31 years, retiring as the director of human resources. Colleen was past president of the Washington County River Boat Foundation, member and past president of Altrusa of Iowa City, Highland Community school board and Washington County Master Gardeners. She also managed the Riverside Senior Village and delivered meals for Congregate Meals in Riverside. In 2018, Colleen received the Ovation Award, given by the Iowa Women's Foundation. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering and wintering in Florida, but most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband, Charles Sojka of Riverside; her son, Grant (Abby) Sojka of Riverside; two grandchildren, Sophie and Libby; and siblings, Harold (Janice) Duffey of Mesa, Ariz., LaVonne Parizek of Iowa City, Ramona Duffey of Riverside, Kevin (Renee) Duffey of Lone Tree, Roger Duffey of Iowa City, and Anita (John) Martin of Lone Tree. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leon Duffey and Russell Duffey.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019