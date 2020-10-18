COLLEEN STAUFFER Cedar Rapids Colleen Stauffer, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Colleen chose to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and William Butler. She is survived by her husband, David; brother, Terry (Claire); daughter, Christine; sons, Brian and Craig (Laura); grandchildren, Josh, Griffin and Kamron; stepdaughter, Shannon; stepgrandchildren, Cody and Nathan; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Rose. Colleen was a loving mother and cherished the time spent with family and friends. She had a special gift with people always putting them first. She embraced her Irish heritage, loved to travel, party, play cards and games, Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, lobster and coconut shrimp. Her lifetime was spent making lasting friendships, loving her pets, dancing and volunteering to help those less fortunate. She was a valued member and officer of the Elks Lodge and dedicated graduate of St. Patrick's High School (1955). She was loved, will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all. Memorials may be directed to the Elks Lodge 251. Send online condolences to cdstauffer41@gmail.com.



