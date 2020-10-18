1/1
Colleen Stauffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLLEEN STAUFFER Cedar Rapids Colleen Stauffer, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Colleen chose to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and William Butler. She is survived by her husband, David; brother, Terry (Claire); daughter, Christine; sons, Brian and Craig (Laura); grandchildren, Josh, Griffin and Kamron; stepdaughter, Shannon; stepgrandchildren, Cody and Nathan; and stepgreat-granddaughter, Rose. Colleen was a loving mother and cherished the time spent with family and friends. She had a special gift with people always putting them first. She embraced her Irish heritage, loved to travel, party, play cards and games, Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, lobster and coconut shrimp. Her lifetime was spent making lasting friendships, loving her pets, dancing and volunteering to help those less fortunate. She was a valued member and officer of the Elks Lodge and dedicated graduate of St. Patrick's High School (1955). She was loved, will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all. Memorials may be directed to the Elks Lodge 251. Send online condolences to cdstauffer41@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved