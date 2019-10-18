|
CONNIE HUMPFER Toddville Connie Humpfer, 80, of Toddville, was taken on the wings of angels to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 17. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by Deacon Paul Zimmerman from St. Pius X Catholic Church. Internment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sat. Oct. 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Connie, the oldest of three children, was born at home in Cuba City, Wis., to Violet (Lebben) and Victor Morgan on Jan. 7, 1939. She attended school in Chicago and Dubuque, graduating from St. Patrick's High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1956. She then attended Mount Mercy College and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She later taught for several years in Cedar Rapids, and then moved to California and worked at Occidental Life Insurance Co. and was promoted to the vice president's assistant. Moving back to Iowa, she worked for Rockwell Collins as a secretary and then an international order administrator, retiring in 2005. She was a longtime resident of Toddville and a lifelong member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, a member of the Independent Order of Foresters, and bowled on a Foresters league. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Pius Church and Viola Gibson School where she was known as "the book-cart lady" and volunteered with the kindergarten reading program. She was recognized as the Viola Gibson's 2013 Volunteer of the Year and was honored at a ceremony by the Cedar Rapids School District. Connie devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Above all, her greatest enjoyment was being a mother, grandmother and friend. She loved attending her children's and grandchildren's numerous activities. She was very proud of her family, which was her most important purpose in life. She also cared for her mother for many years. Memories of Connie will live forever as being friendly, positive and true and being a person of unwavering love. Connie enjoyed many vacations with her family including England, Jamaica, Florida, California, Las Vegas and northern Wisconsin. She also enjoyed special times with her breakfast/dinner friends. Connie was a former Camp Fire leader, angel collector and book reader -- especially mystery and romance novels, like "Murder, She Wrote." Connie had a huge garden when she lived in the country and did lots of canning and freezing. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jerry (Toni) Humpfer, Ankeny, Annette (Steve) Timm, Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Tammy) Humpfer, Toddville, and Melissa (Tom) Spiegelhalter, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Humpfer, Jordan and Logan Timm, Haley (Steven) Copeland and Bryce Humpfer, and Cody and Cora Spiegelhalte; and great-grandson, Weston Humpfer; sister, Nancy Siver; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous grandpets. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; brother-in-law, Donald Siver; nephew, Robert Siver, plus several cousins, aunts and uncles; and her special friend, William Campbell. Memorials may be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of two grandchildren with diabetes.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019