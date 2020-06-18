CONNIE L. MEAD Cedar Rapids Connie L. Mead, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. All guests are asked to provide a mask and maintain social distancing. Private family interment will be in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Connie's arrangements. A full obituary will be in Friday's newspaper.



