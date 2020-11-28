1/1
Connie L. Wilson
CONNIE L. WILSON Jackson, Miss. Connie Lynn Wilson passed away in Jackson, Miss., on Nov. 23, 2020, from heart failure. Connie was born to Ralph and Juanita Bennett in Watseka, Ill. She met David Wilson in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1966 and had two daughters, Pamela (The Smart One) and Nichole (The Pretty One). They divorced in 2013. Connie spent her last years in Mississippi to be closer to her sisters. She enjoyed traveling, reading and loving her dogs. Preceding Connie's death were her parents and sister, Jeanne Tucker. Connie leaves behind her sisters, Candy Ashley and Carol Grigsby; daughters, Pamela (Jody) Faust and Nichole (Travis) Davison; and her grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Wilson, Daniel Faust, Sadie Schultz, Nicholas Smith, Mariah (Elliot) Snodgrass and Noah Davison.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
