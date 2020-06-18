Connie Lou (Vanourney) Mead
CONNIE LOU (VANOURNEY) MEAD Cedar Rapids Connie Lou (Vanourney) Mead, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, 2121 Bowling St. SW. All guests are asked to provide a mask while maintaining social distancing. Private family interment will be in Anderson Cemetery near Swisher. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of Connie's arrangements. Connie was born July 28, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, to Carlyle and Shirley (Wolfe) Vanourney. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. Connie was united in marriage to Michael Mead on March 21, 1968. Connie worked as a bookkeeper at Cargill until her retirement in 2004, but the job she loved the most was being a grandma. She enjoyed cooking, baking and time with family. She prepared weekly Sunday dinners, to which attendance was mandatory. She opened her home each year for holiday entertaining and everyone came to celebrate (including Santa). Connie is survived by her husband; her children, Lisa (Ian) Robinson of Cedar Rapids and Brian (Jennifer) Mead of De Soto, Kan.; grandchildren, Madeline, Miles, Alex and Riley; her siblings, Ginny (Larry) Svec of Swisher and Don (Jamie) Vanourney of Marion; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded death by her parents; and her sister, Sandra Fairley. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
