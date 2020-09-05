CONNIE LUELLA DILLEY Iowa City Connie Luella Dilley, 77, of Solon, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. In honor of Connie's wishes, she has deeded her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. No public services will be held. Connie was born Feb. 23, 1943, in La Porte City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Verda Dixon. She was raised with her six brothers and a sister. She married Richard Dilley on June 13, 1965. Together, they had one son, Jeffrey Dilley. Connie retired from Evergreen Packaging after 32 years, a job to which she was dedicated and loyal. She loved to bake and decorate cakes for special occasions and for friends. She also had a very deep adoration for dogs, especially her beagle, Harley. She is survived by her husband, Richard Dilley; and brothers, Clair Dixon of Independence, Don (Burnadette) Dixon of New Hampton, Steve (Teri) Dixon of Waterloo and Dennis Dixon of La Porte City. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Dilley; a sister, Donna Rooney; and brothers, Daryl Dixon, Doug Dixon and Bruce Dixon. Connie will be missed by everyone who knew her. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Connie's family and her arrangements. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
