CONNIE (KOFFRON) MAY Marion Connie (Koffron) May, 82, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice Center from complications of lupus. Connie was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended Mount Mercy High School and Kirkwood Community College. She married Bob May in 1959. Connie attended Aquinas Institute and received her Master of Divinity. She completed a one-year internship at the University of Iowa and served as pastoral associate at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo. She was a certified Catholic chaplain. Connie was instrumental in creating Cedar Valley Hospice and served as hospice chaplain for 20 years. Connie was a founding member of the Associates of the Iowa Cistercians. She also proudly founded the nonprofit organization, The Growing Edge. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Esther Koffron; and two brothers, Arthur and Oliver Koffron. Connie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob May; four sons, George (Barb) May of Marion, Eric (Brenda) May of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Sarah) May of North Liberty and Carmichael Peters of Trinidad. She had 12 grandchildren, Rachel (Ben), Bekah (Ryan), Hannah, Leah, Avalon, Bethany, Jameelah, Jessica (Josh), Benjamin, Michael (Rylee), Zach (Emma) and William (fiancee Kelsey); and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob, Lydia, Madelyn and Jaden. Connie also is survived by five brothers, Paul (Pat), Donnie, Louie (Sandy), Joe (RoseMary) and Soul; and one sister, Elizabeth (Tom). A memorial service and Mass will be held at New Melleray Monastery in Dubuque sometime in December. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers and in order to continue her ministry, donations can be made to Connie's non-profit organization at [email protected] Throughout her life, Connie helped so many people navigate their journey in life and dignity in death. She was looking forward to the welcoming she would receive by those who already have been promoted and are attending the party!
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019