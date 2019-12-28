Home

CONNIE REYNOLDS Cedar Rapids Connie Reynolds, 73, passed away Dec. 25, 2019. There will be no services, per her request. Connie was married to Richard (Butch) Reynolds and had three children, Vicki, Brian and Rebecca. Connie had worked at Amana Refrigeration, St. Luke's Hospital, J.E. Adams and Norwood Souvenir. She didn't need a lot to make her happy her family, a few very close, special friends, to be on her knees in the dirt planting flowers while talking to God, sweets, iced tea and books. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Harold Conrad; and her beloved son, Brian. She is survived by her husband, Butch; daughters, Vicki Reynolds and Rebecca Hammond; and grandsons, Andrew Reynolds and Max Hammond. My thanks to my family, Dr. Louvar, Mary and Kelly, and Mercy Hospice for your care. A memorial fund has been established for the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
