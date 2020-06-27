CONRAD LEE "CONNIE" BREHM Vinton Conrad Lee "Connie" Brehm, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Vinton. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the George G. Luckey American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and Air Force Military Honors. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Connie was born July 15, 1938, in Jackson Township, west of Urbana, the son of Walter and Hazel (Gray) Brehm. He graduated from Urbana High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1964. Connie was stationed at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey at the time of the assassination of President Kennedy. Connie worked at Iowa Manufacturing for 39 years, retiring in 2003. On Dec. 12, 1986, he was united in marriage to Della Felicioni at the Urbana Christian Church. Della always was by his side, especially during his last illness. He is survived by his wife, Della; children, Joy Brehm Smith of Anamosa and Judy (Brian) Bries of Norway; stepdaughter, Rosalyn Cass of Englewood, Colo.; five grandchildren, Kristopher and Brody Bries, Sonja Schuman and Naomi and Willow Smith; three sisters, Patty (Russell) Abernathy of Waverly, Mary Richart of Urbana and Marcella (Bob) Caslavka of Clutier. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Jerrold Brehm; and two sisters, Shirley Goodell and Virginia Bistline. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.