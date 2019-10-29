|
CONRAD M. DUNN Pharr, Texas Conrad (Connie) Dunn, 85, of Pharr, Texas, formerly of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, with his wife Naomi at his side. Conrad was born June 21,1934, in Humeston, Iowa, to Willard Fay Dunn and Lula Bernice Gammon. There, he was joined by two sisters, Pauline Cook (deceased) and Joann Bugg of Hot Springs, Ark. Conrad was a 1953 graduate of Center Point, where he met and married Naomi Timms on June 27, 1954. The couple just celebrated 65 years of marriage. They made their home in Center Point where they raised three children, Peggy Dunn Butler of Omaha, Michael S. Dunn (deceased) and Tammy Dunn Pray of Center Point. While working at Cherry Burrell, he started his own construction business (Dunn Construction) that he ran until he retired. The Dunn family were also blessed with six grandchildren, Chris (Kristine), Curtis of Green Bay, Wis., Katie (Jamie) VanBerkum of Cedar Rapids, Conrad (Sarah) of Omaha, Aaron (Trisha) Butler of Las Vegas, and Ashley and Trent Pray of Center Point. They also have six great-grandchildren, Beau, Paige, Ava VanBerkum, Michael Ness and Keana Curtis and Dominic Butler; and one great-great-grandchild, Oceanna. Conrad will be missed, but will always live in their hearts.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019