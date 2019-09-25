|
CONRAD J. SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Conrad J. Svoboda, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial: Hala Cemetery, rural Walford. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Conrad is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diann; daughters, Amy (Joseph) Petta and Dianne (Scott) Mason, both of Amana; three grandchildren, Sydney, Abby (Tom Smith) and Christopher; four step-grandchildren, Mike, Mat, Marshall and Mayse; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Keyten and Jaxson; and a sister, Linda Ann Svoboda of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Conrad Svoboda; and his parents, Emil and Irma (Schulte) Svoboda. Conrad was born Sept. 21, 1936, in rural Linn County, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He married Diann Fiebelkorn on Nov. 5, 1962, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Walford. Conrad was a realtor for several real estate companies over the years until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Conrad enjoyed collecting old tin children's toys. He also had lovingly restored a 1932 Packard and a 1930 Ford Model "A." Conrad was a member of several vintage automobile clubs, including the Model "A" Club, the Packard Club and the Antique Automobile Club of America. Memorial donations may be given to the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Online condolences may be left for Conrad's family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019