CONSTANCE CORNE Mount Vernon Constance Corne, 93, of Mount Vernon, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Martelle Christian Church. Burial will be in Norwich Cemetery, rural Martelle. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service Monday at the church. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Constance Ann Grant was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Clarence and Wilhelmina (Stewart) Grant. She married Arnold "Goldie" Corne on June 23, 1958, in Stone City, Iowa. Constance was a member of Martelle Christian Church and various groups within the church. She cared for her family and their home. She was a good seamstress and cook and an avid reader. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her children, Randolph Herber, Winfield, Ill., Constance Zimmer, Lincoln, Neb., Janice (William) Clement, Cedar Rapids, Gary (Kristine) Herber, Cedar Rapids, Valda (Gary) Hobbs, Brighton, Colo., and Arnold (Emily Dobson) Corne, Erie, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Arnold; her parents; and her siblings, Priscilla Band and William Grant.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020