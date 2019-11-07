Home

Constance Joyce "Connie" Burrett

CONSTANCE "CONNIE" JOYCE BURRETT West Union Constance "Connie" Joyce Burrett, 93, of West Union, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Palmer Lutheran in West Union. She was born July 11, 1926, to George and Ingrid Halverson in Calmar. Connie was united in marriage with Roy C. Burrett on Dec. 18, 1946. Connie is survived by her daughter, Diane (Kenneth) Weston of Decorah; four grandchildren, Todd (Krista) of Verona, Wis., John (Marnie) of El Granada, Calif., Aamy (Mark) of Edgewood and Beth of Waterloo; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline, Kai, Finn, Christian, Megan and Malakai. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 1985; parents, George and Ingrid Halverson; and one brother, Kermit. Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union with the Rev. Adam Starrett as the officiant. Burial will follow in West Union Cemetery, West Union. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
