|
|
CONSTANCE KAY ALDERSON Cedar Rapids Constance "Connie" K. Sheppard-Alderson, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be on Feb. 1, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd., Palo, IA 52324. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are caring for Constance and her family. Constance was born May 28, 1946, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Jean and Don Becker. Constance is survived by her husband, Jerry; child, Sean; one daughter-in-law, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, six brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Don; and daughter, Monica. Connie had an alteration business in downtown Cedar Rapids for many years, and continued her business from home after. Her hobbies included ceramics, cards, eating out and spending time with friends and family. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020