CONSTANCE "CONNIE" KAY LUNDE Solon Constance "Connie" Kay Lunde, 82, of Solon, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon. Services will be held at a later date. Connie Kramer was born Feb. 8, 1938, to Lyle and Frances Kramer. Following the sudden death of her mother, Connie and her brothers were brought to an orphanage in Rock Island, Ill. She was adopted by Gerald and Alberta Becker of Blue Island, Ill., in 1945. Despite her difficult beginnings, Connie's childhood with the Beckers was a happy one. Connie loved music and began attending Coe College in Cedar Rapids in 1956. She played French horn in the Coe College marching band and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. It also was at Coe College where she met Jack Sedlacek. The couple was married in 1958. In 1961, Connie and Jack welcomed their first child, Jeffrey (Jeff). John arrived in 1963 and James (Jim) in 1966. In 1971, the family moved from Cedar Rapids to Solon. In 1983, Connie and Jack divorced. In 1984, she met and married her soulmate, Ray Lunde, on Oct. 13. They spent 36 years together. Connie was an avid reader and a fan of Chicago sports. She loved watching the Bulls, Bears, and White Sox play and watched the Cubs if she had to. Connie and Ray enjoyed traveling together and spending time outdoors. She worked as a teller at Solon State Bank for a short time but her passion in life was her family. She loved being a homemaker, raising her three boys and then caring for their children. Connie will be greatly missed by her husband, Ray; her children, Jeff and Teresa Sedlacek of Solon, Iowa, John and Maria Sedlacek of Moscow, Iowa, and Jim Sedlacek and his partner Marilyn of Washington, Iowa; her grandchildren, Sara Sedlacek and (Rob Krysh) of West Liberty, Lindsey (Jose) Meza of Solon, Taylor Sedlacek of Iowa City and Cheyenne Sedlacek of Scott Air Force Base, Ill.; her great-grandchildren, Evzen and Rene Meza and Ruby and Logan Sedlacek-Krysh; and her brothers, Bob Paper and Doug and Valeri Gingerich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Alberta Becker; and her brothers, Lyle and Ron Kramer.



