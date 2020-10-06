CONSTANCE "CONNIE" L. SORG Independence Constance "Connie" L. Sorg, 69, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home in Independence, Iowa, following a long illness. Connie was born on Aug. 26, 1951, in Eldon, Iowa, the daughter of Alden C. and Wanda L. (Johnston) Baayen. She was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal High School in Eldon, Iowa. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. Shortly after graduating, Connie accepted a position in the Independence community schools as an elementary art teacher. There, she used her love of art to teach hundreds of children for more than 36 years. In 2005 she was awarded the honor of Teacher of the Year by the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce. On July 22, 1978, she married Richard M. Sorg at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Together they raised two children and passed on their love and kindness to their neighbors and friends. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rick Sorg, Independence, Iowa; her children, Jake (Tara) Sorg, North Liberty, Iowa, and Megan (Luke) Hartke, Grimes, Iowa; her grandchildren, Lucy and Leo Sorg; a brother, Craig (Sandy ) Baayen, Ottumwa, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Susie (Shane) Bevans, Winthrop, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Wanda Baayen; a brother, Mark Baayen; father-in-law, Murray Sorg; mother-in-law, Elva Sorg; and a brother-in-law, Randy Sorg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family center is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 First St. E, Independence, IA 50644 To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under obituaries.