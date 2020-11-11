CONSTANCE "CONNIE" LEE DAUTREMONT Iowa City Constance "Connie" Lee Dautremont, 85, lifelong Iowa City resident, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at Lensing's. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Connie chose to deed her body to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy. Burial will be at a later date in a family plot at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or the Iowa City Senior Center. She is survived by her children, Mike Dautremont (Rita) of Dallas, Texas, Pamela "Mel" Dautremont of Iowa City, Rick Dautremont (Kathy) of Solon, Chris Dautremont (Susan Jehle) of Iowa City, Patricia Johns (David) of Lafayette, Colo., and Shari Butler of North Liberty; and grandchildren, Kristen, Nikki, Benjamin, Ryan and Jeffery. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
