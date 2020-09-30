CONSTANCE "CONNIE" MURRAY Marion Constance "Connie" Murray, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Jesup and Marion, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private family service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at the chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/25612678
at 11 a.m. Friday. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Connie was born March 15, 1931, in Edgewood, Iowa, to Lloyd and Fern (Sprague) Gates. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1948. She then attended Upper Iowa University until her marriage to Don Murray on Jan. 29, 1950. She lived in Jesup, Iowa, until 1992, then moved to Marion, Iowa. Connie worked at Northwest Fabric in Des Moines and Marion until her retirement. She is survived by sons, Robert Murray of Altoona, Iowa, Steven Murray of Cedar Rapids and Dennis (Kathy) Murray of Marion; a daughter, Diane (Bob) Frost of Gilbertville, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Hubrig, Jeremy Frost, Eric (Carina) Murray, Kristin (Nate) Murray, Shane Murray, Justin Murray and Jessica (Jason) Reel; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Berna (Deane) Benter of Oelwein, Iowa, and Betty Gates of Marion; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don (1992); brother, Calvin; and sister, Patricia in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Joan (Bob) Murray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.